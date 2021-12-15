What the Omicron Outbreak Means for Domestic and International Students at Cornell University.

Following suspected cases of the Omicron variety, Cornell University in Upstate New York issued a “high risk” alert on Tuesday, moving all final exams online or rescheduling them, and closing several facilities on its Ithaca campus.

Both domestic and international students are subject to travel warnings and advisories.

Cornell’s president, Martha E. Pollack, said in a statement on Tuesday that the university, which had nearly 25,600 students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester, had moved to “COVID-19 Alert Level Red” after evidence of the variant was identified in a “significant number” of positive cases reported on Monday, December 13.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that intensive surveillance testing on Monday revealed the “probable early and rapid spread of the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 among our student community,” according to Joel Malina, vice president for university affairs.

“While preliminary screening results show that the variant currently accounts for a very high percentage of our positive COVID-19 patients,” Malina remarked.

On Monday, 276 additional illnesses were detected, with 883 student cases reported in the week of December 7 to 13.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, a red alert level implies a “substantial rise in occurrence with inadequate quarantine, isolation, and/or local hospital capacity.”

“I want to be clear that our evidence of Omicron is preliminary,” Pollack said.

“We are proceeding as if the source is Omicron while we await confirmed sequencing findings,” she said, citing a set of measures in reaction to the potential outbreak.

Here, we take a look at some of Cornell University’s most recent COVID-19 guidelines.

Domestic Students’ Rules

Students must complete their “Departure Checklist” before leaving the university campus, which includes getting tested for COVID-19. The university’s website allows students to arrange tests.

Students who have not tested negative in the last 48 hours should undergo a supplemental test as soon as possible, according to a statement released by the university on Tuesday.

“Students are encouraged to remain in Ithaca, in their residences, until their test results are received, and to minimize their interactions with others at that time,” according to the school.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 on campus will be given assistance in securely isolating themselves for the required 10-day timeframe. This is a condensed version of the information.