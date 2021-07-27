What the CDC’s New Mask Guidelines Mean for Students and People Who Have Been Fully Vaccinated

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended its COVID-19 mask recommendations, recommending that persons who have been completely vaccinated use masks in public indoor settings in areas where the virus is fast spreading.

The CDC also recommends that all K-12 students, regardless of immunization status, wear masks to school.

The suggestions contrast sharply with a CDC ruling in May that indicated vaccinated Americans no longer need to hide their faces or practice social separation since they have a high level of immunity against the virus.

That decision was made, however, before the extremely contagious Delta variety spread across the country. According to specialists, the Delta form of the coronavirus is responsible for more than 80% of new infections in the United States, primarily in areas with low vaccination rates.

On Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed the agency’s decision to modify its position on wearing inside masks in areas with “substantial or high transmission” of the virus, which covers about two-thirds of the United States’ counties.

The CDC’s New Mask Recommendations

According to CDC data, 46.9% of counties are designated “high transmission” locations, while 17% are considered “substantial” transmission risk areas.

According to Walensky, the Delta version is demonstrating its potential to “outsmart us” on a daily basis, and tests have indicated that some vaccinated people afflicted with the variant may be contagious and transfer the virus to others.

As a result, the CDC is advising fully vaccinated Americans to once again use masks when in indoor public settings, particularly in places where the virus is spreading.

In addition, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated, the CDC recommends that all instructors, students, and staff in K-12 schools wear masks when studying in person.

Walensky warned Tuesday that the pandemic “continues to represent a major threat to the health of all Americans” and advised those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“We continue to strongly advise everyone to get vaccinated,” Walensky said, adding that in the meanwhile, “unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks.”

Consider the Bigger Picture

The CDC’s Tuesday advisory is merely a suggestion, leaving it up to states and local governments to determine whether or not to implement it. This is a condensed version of the information.