What the Cast and Crew of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Have to Say About Season 2

Who knew Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin would make such a great comic trio? The three famous faces star as true-crime podcast-obsessed strangers living in a NYC apartment building who connect over their mission to investigate the murder of their neighbor Tim Kono in Only Murders in the Building (played by Julian Cihi).

Fans will be pleased to learn that Season 2 has been given the green light, with their first murder (apparently) solved and an incredible cliffhanger in the Season 1 conclusion that saw Mabel (played by Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) as suspects. Only Murders in the Building’s actors and crew have spoken out about Season 2 so far, according to the Washington Newsday.

Season 2: What the OMITB Cast and Crew Have to Say

Amy Ryan is a writer who lives in New York

Jan, Charles’ sick girlfriend and Tim Kono’s killer, was played by Amy Ryan.

Jan was the killer after all, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles learned, but she didn’t go down without a struggle, poisoning Charles and waving a gun at the trio, ready to shoot.

Jan was arrested at the end of the episode and was last seen being led into the back of a police van. However, Amy Ryan teased the New York Times that this might not be the last time we see Jan.

“Perhaps Jan will return, I’m not sure—someone will have to send her a cake in jail, I suppose,” she remarked. Jan could be locked up with Selena or something, and she’ll lose her mind.” Hoffman, John Only Murders in the Building was co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, who also features in the series. Hoffman is also the show’s executive producer, and in an interview with Deadline, he hinted at what fans may anticipate from Season 2 in a subtle way.

He specifically mentioned that Season 2 could focus on Mabel and Oscar’s (Aaron Dominguez) romance.

“I adore Aaron Dominguez, and we spent a lot of time talking about this persona,” he said. I believe he and Mabel have a very difficult connection, and it will be intriguing to watch where it leads. It arose from tragedy or occurred during a period of profound tragedy for both of them. This is a condensed version of the information.