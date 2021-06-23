What the Cast and Crew Have to Say About Saving ‘Manifest’

NBC’s canceled drama Manifest has sparked a fan campaign, with fans tweeting #savemanifest in an attempt to urge the Peacock network to rescue the show—or let it be picked up by a streaming service like Netflix.

Manifest’s cast and crew have also joined the campaign for a fourth season of the missing plane mystery.

Showrunner Jeff Rake led the charge to bring the drama back with the following tweet: “NBC’s decision to cancel us has grieved me, my beloved Manifesters. To say the least, being shut off in the middle is a stomach punch.

“I’m hoping to find a new place to live. You, the audience, have earned a conclusion to your story. Thank you for your kindness, cast and crew.”

The showrunner has already claimed that the plot will be told over the course of six seasons. “When I say I have a road map, those are the significant changes from season to season that carry us to where we ultimately need to reach by the end of the series,” he stated in a 2020 interview with Assignment X. So the mystery tale is finished, but there’s still a lot—every episode has a lot of various mini-moves, left and right, relationship stories, and the science aspect of the show.”

The cast then started to get behind the campaign. Josh Dallas retweeted Rake’s statement, while co-stars Melissa Roxburgh and JR Ramirez posted the #savemanifest hashtag.

Parveen Kaur, who plays Saanvi Bahl, tweeted: “I have some thoughts but in the meantime… #SaveManifest.”