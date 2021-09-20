What the Cast and Co-Creator of “Reservation Dogs” Had to Say About Emmy Inclusion

Reservation Dogs is a game-changer since it is the first show to include a majority-Indigenous cast on both sides of the camera.

The FX comedy boasts an all-Indigenous writing and directing team, as well as a cast and staff that is virtually entirely made up of Native Americans.

And at the Emmys on Sunday night, co-creator Sterlin Harjo and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor used the opportunity to talk about diversity in the entertainment industry.

The trio was in attendance for the renowned event to present the award for Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series, and before announcing the winner, they emphasized the significance of providing underrepresented people a voice on television.

“We are here as producers and actors on television’s biggest night as Indigenous people working in Hollywood, representing the first people to walk upon this continent, and we are incredibly delighted to be here,” Harjo said.

“Thankfully, networks and streamers are now—now—beginning to produce and develop series developed by and starring Indigenous people,” Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear Smallhill, continued.

Jacobs, who plays Elora Danan Postoak in the comedy series, called it a “promising start” and expressed her hope that it wouldn’t be the only one with an Indigenous cast and crew.

“It’s a good start,” she said, adding that she hopes it will lead to a day when telling tales from underserved communities would be the standard rather than the exception.

“Because, like life, TV is at its best when we all have a voice,” Alexis, who plays fellow teen Willie Jack, concluded the emotional address.

Jessica Hobbs received the prize for her performance in The Crown’s fourth season episode “The War.”

Reservation Dogs is a film about a gang of teenagers named Elora, Bear, Willie, and Cheese (Factor) who dream of leaving their little Oklahoma town and moving to California.

To raise the funds they’ll need to relocate west, a gang of buddies decides to both commit and fight crime.

Harjo and Taika Waititi, who co-created the show, came up with the concept after bonding over their common experiences as Indigenous people.

Waititi is a Native Mori from New Zealand, and Harjo is a Seminole and Muscogee Native American. This is a condensed version of the information.