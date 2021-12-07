What ‘The Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Has To Say About Her Breakup With Zac Clark.

This year, ABC’s The Bachelorette: Men Tell All provided viewers with the most up-to-date information on Bachelor Nation. We learnt about the fallout from Will and Peter’s Jacketgate, watched how Rodney handled with his heartbreak, and met Clayton Echard for the first time as the new Bachelor.

But it’s what co-host Tayshia Adams said about her relationship with Zac Clark, with whom she got engaged at the end of her season of The Bachelorette in December 2020, that has Bachelor Nation talking.

Tayshia made her first public remark regarding the break-up on Men Tell All, after weeks of speculation that she was no longer wearing her engagement ring and confirmation from her folks that she and Zac were no longer together. Here’s what she had to say.

What Tayshia Adams had to say about Zac ClarkFellow co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe was the one who brought up Tayshia’s recent events. “Can you tell us what’s going on in your relationship with Zac?” she inquired. “All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia said through tears, “but we tried extremely hard, and I still love him very much, and I’m not sure what the future holds.” You know how it is; it’s quite difficult.” Tayshia then exited the stage to compose herself during Kaitlyn’s interview with Rodney. “We’re going to give Tayshia a minute,” Kaitlyn explained.

This is the first time Tayshia has spoken publicly about their split. She did, however, tweet the cryptic “Trust the process…” the day before Men Tell All. “Finally, I realized that I was never asking for too much,” she said in an Instagram post. I was simply approaching the wrong person.” Tayshia’s representatives confirmed to various sites on November 22 that the couple was taking a break. This came after she was photographed without her engagement ring on several occasions, including at the taping of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and at the premiere of House of Gucci.

“There’s all these odd stories flying around that I’m not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are,” she wrote on social media, refuting the initial round of allegations. This is a condensed version of the information.