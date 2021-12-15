What That Huge Kingpin Reveal Means in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Recap

Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin, alias Wilson Fisk from Daredevil, in Hawkeye’s fifth episode.

The episode, titled “Ronin,” teased the appearance of the fan-favorite villain several times before ultimately revealing a fuzzy vision of him in his distinctive white suit chatting to Kate Bishop’s mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) in the last seconds.

After Daredevil’s termination in 2018, Kingpin’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) underscores the franchise’s plans to bring back its Netflix counterparts, with Charlie Cox reportedly next on the line to return.

Recap of Episode 5

Hawkeye’s penultimate episode began with a nod to Black Widow, which was set in 2018 and featured Natasha Romanoff’s sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) assisting in the de-brainwashing of other Black Widow agents around the world.

The scenario takes place just after Thanos snaps his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, and Yelena is one of the countless people who vanished in The Blip only to reappea five years later, following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

When Yelena learns of Natasha’s (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice in order to get Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) the soul stone, she develops a resentment against the Avenger, which we’ll discuss later.

Returning home after her fight with Clint, Yelena, and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) tells her mother about her motivation for fighting alongside Hawkeye and her desire to be “one of them.”

Meanwhile, Maya is healing with Kazi (Fra Fee), who assures her that he will assist her in catching Ronin, but that it must be the end of her search for vengeance, or it will consume her.

Kate decides to return to her apartment and finds Yelena there with a fresh pot of Mac & Cheese; despite Kate’s misgivings, the spy merely wants to chat, and the Black Widow kindly reminds her that if she wanted Kate dead, she’d already be gone.

In this week’s episode, Yelena is comedic gold because to her quick wit and caustic sense of humor, which helps the character stand out just as much as she did in Black Widow.

She also discusses Clint and her objective, creating, with Kate. This is a condensed version of the information.