What Rihanna’s ‘National Hero’ Award in Barbados Really Means.

After 400 years of colonial history, Barbados has become the world’s newest republic by replacing the Queen as its head of state.

Prince Charles, who was representing the United Kingdom, was in attendance, as was popstar and entrepreneur Rihanna, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Prince Charles offered a passionate address about the importance of the UK-Barbados connection during the ceremony to honor Barbados becoming a republic, but also acknowledging the ‘appalling horror of slavery’ committed by the UK and the transatlantic slave trade.

Rihanna, 33, was the center of attention, with Prime Minister Mia Motley presenting her with the prestigious ‘National Hero’ Award. Everything you need to know about the title and what it implies may be found in the Washington Newsday.

What Rihanna’s ‘National Hero’ Award Means in BarbadosBarbados’ new Prime Minister, Mia Motley, declared Rihanna a national hero as the island nation celebrated its new republic status last night.

The title of National Hero is a Barbados national distinction derived from the country’s honors system.

The Order of National Heroes was founded in April 1998 by the Barbados Parliament, under the Order of National Heroes Act 1998, signed by Prime Minister Owen Seymour Arthur.

The award was established primarily to honor Barbados’ most important and accomplished personalities.

National Heroes will be referred to as “The Right Excellent,” which means Rihanna’s official title is now The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Excellent in every way Rihanna is one of just two living people to have the honor, alongside Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as one of the best cricketers of all time.

Previous National Heroes of Barbados, mostly posthumously honored, include:

Sarah Ann Gill was a social and religious leader in the nineteenth century.

Bussa, the leader of Barbadian history’s largest slave insurrection

Barbados’ Liberal Party was founded by Samuel Jackman Prescod.

Charles Duncan O’Neal, a labor activist,

Sir Grantley Herbert Adams and Sir Hugh Worrell Springer were both politicians.

Clement Osbourne Payne, a trade unionist

Barbados’ first Prime Minister, Errol Barrow

Sir Garfield St Aubrun Sobers is a cricketer.

Sir Frank Leslie Walcott was a trade unionist and politician.

On April 28, National Heroes Day is commemorated, and a Barbados National Heroes Gallery is housed in the Parliamentary Museum. This is a condensed version of the information.