What Ric Flair Has To Say About Being Fired From WWE

Ric Flair’s wrestling career has come to an end for the time being, with WWE confirming that he has been released from his contractual obligations with the company.

A short statement from WWE acknowledged this, saying, “We have agreed to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021.”

With so much of wrestling centered on on-camera fights and feuds, many fans were left wondering if there was any behind-the-scenes drama that caused The Nature Boy to leave the WWE, possibly bringing an end to a wrestling career that spanned more than four decades and earned him the title of “Greatest Professional Wrestler of All Time” by many.

Ric Flair’s Reaction to the WWE’s Decision to Release Him

“I am officially able to answer to all the press relating to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me,” Flair wrote on his Twitter profile, adding, “I am officially able to respond to all the press linked to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me.”

“I want to be clear with everyone that I am not angry with WWE in the least. They are totally responsible for putting me in the life situation that I am in right now, where I am viewed in the most positive way possible.

“We see my future in a different light. I wish them nothing but success in the future! Thank you once again for everything! Nothing but admiration!”

“We just didn’t see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release,” he said in an interview with People magazine.

“There has been no hostility, and everyone has been friendly.”

Flair dismissed allegations that he had sought to be removed due to “conflicting storylines” with his daughter Charlotte Flair in an interview with the magazine.

When asked what he plans to accomplish next, he mentioned a few non-wrestling pursuits. “I plan to explore other fascinating undertakings in the future, such as my own line of wine… and comic books.”

He did, however, reveal plans to start what he referred to as “my own network,” implying that his days in the ring may be numbered.

This came just a few months after the 72-year-old made public accusations about. This is a condensed version of the information.