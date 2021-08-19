What Products Have Chlorpyrifos in Them? Pesticides linked to developmental issues in children will be banned by the Environmental Protection Agency.

After the pesticide chlorpyrifos was linked to probable neurological problems in children, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared that it will no longer allow its use on food.

The insecticide has also been discovered to suppress an enzyme that might cause neurotoxicity, according to the EPA. This occurs when a man-made material alters the nervous system’s function.

The declaration comes after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the EPA to issue a final rule in response to a petition filed by environmental advocacy groups in 2007. The petition requested that the EPA prohibit the use of a maximum allowable level of chlorpyrifos residue in food, claiming that this was dangerous.

Advocacy groups challenged the Trump administration’s denials of the petition and objections in the Ninth Circuit in 2017 and 2019. In 2019, the court directed the EPA to either publish a final rule proving that chlorpyrifos was safe to use at particular levels or to revoke its use in food.

“This comes after more than a decade of science in which it became pretty clear that there were potential neurodevelopmental effects on children that were being observed at lower levels than people had previously thought,” Michal Freedhoff, the EPA’s top chemical safety and pollution prevention official, told The Washington Post.

In six months, the pesticide that has been banned since 1965 will be phased out.

What items have chlorpyrifos in them?

Chlorpyrifos is a white or colorless crystal that is used to kill pests like mosquitoes, termites, and roundworms. Chlorpyrifos is found in pesticides like Eraser, Govern, and Hatchet.

The insecticide kills the pest by inhibiting an enzyme and preventing messages from flowing between nerve cells.

Insecticides containing chlorpyrifos are used on a variety of crops, including soybeans, fruits, and nut trees, as well as row crops like cauliflower and broccoli.

A person can be exposed to pesticides if they are ingested, inhaled, or gotten into their skin or eyes, according to the National Pesticide Information Center. This can also happen if they are used at work or at home.

“The United States has a safe and abundant food supply, and children and others should continue to eat,” the EPA said on Wednesday, in response to any worries about what foods may be properly ingested. This is a condensed version of the information.