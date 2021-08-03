What Nightbirde Had to Say About Dropping Out of the Finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Season 16 of America’s Got Talent moved many people as it revealed the story of singer Nightbirde (real name Jane Marczewski).

The singer revealed to the judges at the NBC show’s tryouts that she had cancer in her liver, lungs, and spine, with a two percent chance of survival.

Nightbirde’s original song “It’s OK” and her upbeat demeanor so affected the judges that Simon Cowell hit his Golden Buzzer, guaranteeing her a spot in the quarterfinals.

However, the singer said on Instagram that she will not be able to compete in that stage of the competition, which is set to begin on August 10.

What Nightbirde Had to Say About Leaving America’s Got Talent

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true,” the singer posted on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with no hair. This summer, my point of view has been incredible. What a marvel that the suffering I’ve experienced may be transformed into beauty that inspires people all across the world to see things differently.

“Since my audition, my health has deteriorated, and my battle with cancer is consuming all of my time and energy. I’m very sorry to say that I won’t be able to continue with this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always grant breaks to people who deserve them, but we already knew that.

