What Megan Boone Has Said About Leaving Her Role as Liz Keen on ‘The Blacklist’

The eighth season of The Blacklist has come to a close, with the conclusion airing on Peacock. Megan Boone (who plays Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen) had already announced her departure from the program before the final episode aired, but the dramatic nature of her character’s departure was nonetheless unexpected.

Liz made a bargain with Red (James Spader) in Season 8, Episode 22 of The Blacklist, titled “Konets” (“the end” in Russian), in which he would deliver her a letter from her mother telling her all she needed to know about him if she killed him first.

The following was the strategy: Red was concerned that the death of Neville Townsend (Reg Rogers) would leave a power vacuum in the criminal underworld, resulting in a lot of violent jockeying for status, putting Liz in grave danger. Liz’s status and protection would be cemented if she killed Red, as she would be the successor to the Blacklist. It would also provide Red with a route out of his enigmatic terminal disease.

While Liz was debating whether or not to kill her mentor, she was wounded in the chest by Townsend’s old henchman Vandyke (Lukas Hassel). The character’s life was then flashed before her eyes on the NBC show, including a series of evidence that seemed to finally reveal that the true Red was Liz’s mother Katarina (Laila Robins).

What did Megan Boone have to say about her departure from The Blacklist?

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.