What Matthew McConaughey Has to Say About Texas’s Abortion Law

Matthew McConaughey has spoken out about the new Texas abortion ban, revealing that the self-described “aggressively centrist” actor has reservations about it.

In an interview with The New York Times-produced podcast Sway, the Texan movie star discussed abortion, and the True Detective star offered his thoughts on a variety of heated topics, including mask mandates and the Democrats’ fight against voting restrictions.

McConaughey, 51, steered clear of the subject but shared his thoughts on the new law, which he called “juvenile” and accused politicians of exploiting a “loophole” created by Roe v. Wade.

In the podcast, he remarked, “I’m not going to come out and tell you right now on this show, here’s where I stand on abortion.”

“But what about Texas’ newest move? It’s a little bit of a back-to-front sort of Roe v. Wade loophole that they’re attempting to exploit. It’s a—in my opinion, the implementation is a little juvenile.” The controversial law in Texas is one of the most stringent abortion prohibitions in the country.

When a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, which is normally about six weeks of pregnancy, it effectively forbids abortion.

Medical doctors and abortion rights campaigners have both called the term “fetal heartbeat” inaccurate.

If they initiate a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider, private persons can now receive $10,000.

McConaughey expressed dissatisfaction with the law’s lack of provisions for rape and incest. He also opposes the six-week waiting period for abortions.

“If you’re suggesting that abortion is even on the table to contemplate,” he added, “six weeks does not really make it an honest consideration.”

McConaughey would not confirm or deny rumors that he is considering a run for governor of Texas, but he did speak about other political issues.

He stated his support for mask mandates.

“Look, Texas is all over the place—I get it. Nobody hates it when they are told what to do. We’re all more terrified of the word’mandate’ than the stupid mask “he stated “And I believe our pride triumphed over our honor there. Mandate masks, I would have said, and I would have said that from the beginning.” On a more general level. This is a condensed version of the information.