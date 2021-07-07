What Matt Mauser Had to Say About Kobe Bryant’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition Crash

This year’s America’s Got Talent has seen plenty of dramatic auditions, from nurses who found time to form a choir during the epidemic to Nightbirde, a singer who auditioned for the show after being given a 2% chance of survival from cancer.

Matt Mauser, who appeared in the show’s July 6 audition, was, for many viewers, the most tear-jerking audition from this edition of the NBC talent show. The singer returned to the AGT stage a year after losing his wife Christina Mauser in a helicopter disaster in January 2020, which also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his family.

He paid tribute to his wife and performed Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” on the broadcast, with his three children in the audience cheering him on.

In his opening remarks to the judges, he stated, “On January 26, 2020, I lost my wife in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.”

Terry Crews, the host of America’s Got Talent, paid tribute to his wife, who was Bryant’s assistant coach on Team Mamba, the girl’s basketball team on which Bryant’s daughter Gianna played.

“She was simply this extremely humble, powerful, gorgeous human being,” Matt Mauser recalled. She kissed me and murmured, “I love you,” as she walked away that day. That was the very last thing my wife said to me.”

“I’d like to make sure that my children realize that, in spite of the loss that we’ve been through this year, that grief is not going to define who we are as a family,” the singer stated when asked why he opted to tell his experience on the show by AGT judge Simon Cowell. And that my children understand that you must find joy in life and persevere.”

Mauser appeared on Access before to his audition, when he was asked how music had helped him cope with the loss of his wife. “Music heals,” he stated. It was through music that I was able to express myself whether I needed to sorrow or simply express myself.”

He disclosed during the interview that he had been invited to audition for the show. Of, he stated. This is a condensed version of the information.