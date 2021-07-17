What Marvel TV Shows Will Air on Disney+ After ‘Loki’?

Since the beginning of 2021, MCU TV programs have been pouring in thick and fast. Fans have had a taste of what Phase Four will have to offer, from WandaVision to Loki.

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, was the first show to air on television, and it depicted Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) living out her suburban comedy fantasy with her husband, Vision (Paul Bettany).

The series, as well as Loki, which followed the 2012 version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as he attempted to overthrow the Time Variance Authority, highlighted several significant questions concerning the multiverse and the possibility of alternate timelines.

Between those two series, there was The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which followed Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) on a mission with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), while he contemplated whether or not to take up the mantle of Captain America.

There’s still more to come, as fresh trailers and teasers are released on a regular basis.

There will be some Black Widow spoilers ahead.

Shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will air on Disney+ in the near future.

What If is set to premiere on August 11, 2021. Hawkeye is set to debut in late 2021. Ms. Marvel is set to debut in late 2021. Moon Knight will be released in 2022. She-Hulk will debut in 2022, followed by Secret Invasion in 2022, and Armor Wars in 2023. Ironheart’s release date is unknown. The release date for I Am Groot is unclear. The Guardians of the Galaxy are a group of superheroes who protect the galaxy from The Holiday Special will premiere in late 2022. The premiere date for the untitled Wakanda series is uncertain.

What If is the newest Disney+ original story, and it’s an animated film with several of the cast members reprising their roles.

However, one actor is missing: Robert Downey Jr., whose voice work for the character of Tony Stark, A.K.A. Iron Man, has been handed to another actor.

The series will follow many versions of MCU tales that we’ve enjoyed, all of which will take place under the watchful eye of Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu, a.k.a. The Watcher.

Following that, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is scheduled to release Hawkeye, which follows him as he trains his latest protegee, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was seen preparing to take Barton out on her next assignment in the post-credit scene at the end of Black Widow, indicating that she will also appear in Hawkeye.

Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superhero lover and Captain Marvel aficionado who learns her own abilities.

It will serve as a prequel to the upcoming film The Marvels. This is a condensed version of the information.