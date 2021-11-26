What Madonna Said About Why Her Instagram Post Was Deleted

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, recently chastised Instagram after one of her posts was taken down by the social media company.

Madonna had published a slew of photos with her 17 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 25, showing her in a variety of stances in a bedroom.

Madonna was photographed wearing only a lacy bra, fishnet stockings, and Louboutin heels, with a variety of accessories. She posed on the bed, the floor, and even obtained a close-up of her face and detailed nails for her admirers.

However, Instagram erased the photographs of the 63-year-old because part of Madonna’s nipple was visible, which violated adult nudity regulations.

Madonna has taken matters into her own hands, republishing several of the images on Instagram, adding red love heart emoticons to the photos that cover her nipples.

Madonna said to her fans, “I’m reposting images Instagram removed without notice or notification.”

“The reason they gave my account management was because a small bit of my nipple was exposed,” says the woman.

“It still amazes me that we live in a culture where every inch of a woman’s body is visible except her breast.”

"As if that's the only sexually exploitable aspect of a woman's anatomy." "It's the nipple that feeds the baby!"