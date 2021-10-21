What ‘Lisan al Gaib’ and ‘Kwisatz Haderach’ Really Mean in ‘Dune’

Dune character Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreides is many things: he is the heir of one of the solar system’s most powerful dynasties, a teen with significant combat talents, and the proud owner of some of the galaxy’s best hair.

He may also be a messiah-like chosen one described by two different prophecies, which is crucial to the plot of the film (which is currently streaming on HBO Max). The witch-like Bene Gesserit argue throughout the first film about whether Paul is the Kwisatz Haderach, a fabled person the community has been waiting for for ages.

Similarly, the cave-dwelling Fremen of Arrakis believe Paul is a legendary character known as the Lisan al Gaib.

Despite the fact that Dune contains a lot (so, so much) exposition, the movie does not clarify what these two phrases represent (or what they mean for Dune Part Two).

Fortunately, those terms and what they represent for Paul are explained in the Frank Herbert novel on which the film is based.

**WARNING: THIS SECTION CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR BOTH THE MOVIE AND THE BOOK DUNE**

In Dune, what does Kwisatz Haderach mean?

The term is spoken by some Fremen and the Bene Gesserit in Chakobsa, one of the book’s many fictional languages. It literally translates to “shortening of the route.” The Bene Gesserit were able to tap into genetic memory, or recollections of their forebears contained in their DNA, by using spice, a narcotic cultivated on Arrakis. They were also given a limited amount of precognitive capacity, allowing them to glimpse into the near future.

The group’s difficulty was that it was made up entirely of women—or, more specifically, persons with only two X chromosomes. In the setting of the book, this meant they could only access the X chromosome’s genetic memory, and while they could access all of their female genetic memories, they could only access their male ancestors’ X chromosome genetic memory. They couldn’t access their Y chromosomal memories.

The Bene Gesserit’s quest for access to the Y chromosome’s genetic memory is arguably what made them into the nefarious organization they are in Dune. They undertake a clandestine selective breeding program. This is a condensed version of the information.