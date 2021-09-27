What Lena Dunham Has Said About Her Luis Felber Relationship

Congratulations look to be in order for Lena Dunham, who married her partner, Luis Felber, over the weekend, according to reports.

According to People, the couple, who are both 35 years old, just said “I do,” but have yet to disclose the news on their social media profiles.

On Sunday, though, singer Felber, also known as Attawalpa, appeared to allude to happy times when he shared The Zombies’ song “This Will Be Our Year” on his Instagram Story, accompanied with two purple hearts and an alien emoji.

Dunham’s representative has been approached for comment by this website.

Girls star Lena Dunham has openly professed her affection for English-Peruvian musician Felber since coming public with their affair earlier this year, however they have yet to officially share their alleged good news.

The actress and filmmaker announced that she has a new lover, whom she met in London, in an April interview with The New York Times.

“It’s been a couple months since we’ve seen one other. “I consider myself quite fortunate,” she remarked, before going on to call her beau, who was born in England and reared in Peru, “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

In June, when Felber celebrated his birthday, Dunham, a New York native who appears to have spent much of the year in the United Kingdom, recognized the occasion by releasing a slideshow of images of the two of them together on Instagram.

“Feliz Cumpleanos Luis,” she captioned the photo. I had no clue when I was 3 weeks old in midtown Manhattan that a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would burst into my life wearing a lime green polar fleece snood and magically challenge so many of my views about myself and the world.

“Everyone who comes into contact with you is fortunate, whether creatively, emotionally, or by chance. But I’m the fortunate because that snood is now in our shared dresser.”

Dunham ended with the lyrics, saying, “‘The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun, and this will be our year, took a long time to come…'” Lulu @attawalpa, happy birthday.”

