What Jerry O’Connell Had to Say About Sharon Osbourne’s Replacement on ‘The Talk’

Jerry O’Connell is no new to The Talk, having been as a guest on the CBS daytime show several times in recent months. O’Connell announced live on air on Wednesday that he will be joining the show as a full-time co-host.

O’Connell effectively takes the spot left by original presenter Sharon Osbourne, who quit the show earlier in 2021 after a CBS inquiry into her on-air racist discussion with Sheryl Underwood.

The Talk panelists debated whether British TV star Piers Morgan’s statements regarding Meghan Markle were racist on March 10, 2021. Osbourne was outspoken in her support for Morgan, expressing her fear that she would be labeled a “racist” for doing so.

Osbourne and Underwood’s conversation turned heated at times, with Osbourne speaking over Underwood on several occasions. Underwood had to cut to a commercial break because her swearing was also bleeped out.

Viewers on social media were outraged by Osbourne’s actions and harshly criticized him.

Following the program, The Talk went on an unanticipated break, with CBS announcing Osbourne’s departure on March 26.

Osbourne “chosen to leave The Talk,” CBS stated in a statement, and her behavior “toward her co-hosts during the March 10 broadcast did not correspond with our standards for a respectful workplace.”

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were disturbing to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the statement said.

“We also found no evidence that CBS management organized the conversation or caught any of the hosts off guard. At the same time, we acknowledge that the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are responsible for what occurred during that program, as it was evident that the co-hosts were not adequately prepped by the crew for a complicated and sensitive race discussion.”

On Friday, March 12, Osbourne tweeted a lengthy public apology, saying she “panicked, felt surprised [and]went defensive” over her fear of being accused of racism.

“I am really sorry to anyone of color who I upset and/or anyone who feels confused or let down by what I said,” she continued.

