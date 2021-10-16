What Is Wolfsbane Poison in Season 3 of ‘YOU’? Explanation of the Side Effects and Antidote

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) attempt to kill each other with wolfsbane in the third season of the smash Netflix drama YOU.

Joe gets a work at a library in the imaginary Californian town of Madre Linda, where he develops an obsession with his supervisor Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

Love poisons Joe’s food with wolfsbane when she finds her husband is in love with Marienne. Love explains that she killed her first husband James (Daniel Durant) in the same way that it seeps into Joe’s system. (As a side note, Joe and Love say “wolf” instead of “I love you” to each other.) Coincidence? We don’t believe so!).

Joe, however, anticipating his wife’s attempt to murder him, takes a shot of adrenaline before dinner to counteract the poison. Joe injects Love with the poison after she attacks him with a butcher’s knife, causing her to appear to die.

But what exactly is wolfsbane, and is it actually deadly?

What Is Wolfsbane and How Does It Work?

Aconitum napellus, also known as monkshood, conite, leopard’s bane, women’s bane, Devil’s helmet, or blue rocket, is a wild plant.

It’s endemic to western and central Europe, and it’s one of the most deadly plants there.

While it is sometimes planted as an aesthetic plant because of its brilliant blue/dark purple flowers, all portions of this perennial herb, including the flowers, are deadly because they contain poisons, especially near the roots.

According to the US National Capital Poison Center, the most dangerous of these poisons is aconitine, which is a heart poison as well as a severe nerve poison (NCPC).

The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) notes that poisoning can occur simply by selecting its leaves without wearing gloves because the aconitine toxin is rapidly absorbed through the skin.

What Is the Purpose of Wolfsbane?

Since ancient times, wolfsbane has been used on spears and arrows for hunting and combat. According to the NCPC, it was thought to “repel werewolves” and genuine wolves, and Ancient Romans employed it as a manner of execution.

According to the AACC, wolves and criminals have previously been poisoned with an extract from the European variety of wolfsbane (acontium lycoctonum), and Aconitum poisons have also been employed in warfare and hunting in China.

The herb already has. This is a condensed version of the information.