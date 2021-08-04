What Is Typhus and How Does It Affect You? After disposing of a dead rat, a California woman becomes ill.

After an apparently innocuous act, a woman in California had typhus. She had recently removed a dead rat from her yard.

Margaret Holzmann of Monrovia, California, has been sick for weeks, with tiredness, headaches, and a fever, according to KTLA 5. COVID-19 testing was performed on her, but the results were negative.

When her condition didn’t improve, the doctor inquired about any previous encounters with wild animals.

“I thought to myself, ‘No, not really,’ and then, ‘Oh, wait.’ “There was that rat!” exclaimed the narrator. According to the source, Holzmann stated.

She had removed a dead rat from her backyard previously, exposing herself to infested fleas. When she told her neighbors about it on the neighborhood’s “Nextdoor app,” they all got typhus around the same time after disposing of a dead rat.

When the woman contracted typhus was unknown.

Typhus is a disease spread by the bite of rickettsial bacteria-carrying lice, mites, ticks, or fleas, according to Healthline. According to the National Institutes of Health, endemic or murine typhus is “uncommon” in the United States and is frequently detected in locations with inadequate hygiene (NIH). In the summer and fall, however, some cases have been observed in the southern United States, “particularly in California and Texas.”

“It is rarely fatal,” according to the National Institutes of Health. “If you’re around rat excrement or fleas, as well as other animals like cats, possums, raccoons, and skunks, you’re more likely to get this sort of typhus.”

Dr. Suman Radhakrishna, director of infectious disease at Dignity Health, said typhus is frequently misdiagnosed. Most people don’t return to the doctor because “it gets better” for them.

However, typhus can lead to consequences such as renal failure, pneumonia, and damage to the central nervous system.

According to KTLA 50, “a small percentage of people can develop liver or kidney failure and have complications where it impacts the brain.”

While it is unknown how many others in the area have become ill, Holzmann hopes that her story will raise awareness.

“If you notice something in your yard, call someone who can safely dispose of it,” Holzmann told the outlet.