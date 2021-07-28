What Is Transverse Myelitis and How Does It Affect You? Explained Symptoms and Causes

Joey Jordison, the former drummer for Slipknot, died several years after revealing his fight with transverse myelitis.

The spinal cord is injured in this rare neurological condition, resulting in limb weakness, sensory difficulties, and other symptoms.

According to Rolling Stone, a family representative did not disclose a cause of death, but stated that the founding member of the metal titans died “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday.

After being fired from the band in 2013, Jordison announced his struggle with the disease at the 2016 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards, claiming it was due to his illness.

“I got terribly, really sick with a horrific disease called transverse myelitis, and I lost my legs,” Jordison told the audience at the 2016 awards presentation.

“I was no longer able to play.” It was a type of multiple sclerosis that I wouldn’t want to happen to my greatest enemy. I picked myself back up, went back to the gym, and went back to fing therapy to fing beat this s***.”

What is Transverse Myelitis, and how does it affect you?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) of the National Institutes of Health, transverse myelitis is a disease that causes inflammation of the spinal cord, which is a part of the body’s central nervous system that “sends impulses from the brain to nerves in the body” (NIH).

The condition causes various levels of weakness, sensory alterations, and “autonomic dysfunction,” which controls involuntary body functions such as the heart, breathing, digestive system, and reflexes, according to the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA), an Ohio-based non-profit formerly known as the Transverse Myelitis Association.

Transverse myelitis is most common between the ages of 10 and 19, as well as 30 and 39, according to the NINDS. The condition does not appear to be hereditary or familial, and it can afflict persons of any age, gender, or color.

What are the signs and symptoms of transverse myelitis?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, there are four “classic” signs of the disease:

Leg and arm weakness: Those suffering with transverse myelitis may notice a rapid progression of leg and arm weakness. The disease will damage the arms if it affects the upper region of the spinal cord. Before developing, patients may experience partial leg paralysis. This is a condensed version of the information.