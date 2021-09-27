What is TikTok’s ‘Squid Game’ Cookie Trend? Explanation of the Recipe and Its Meaning.

Squid Game, a South Korean drama that debuted on Netflix earlier this month and has held to its Top 10 spot on the platform’s chart, has captivated audiences all over the world.

456 people who have struggled financially vie to win 45.6 billion won ($38.5 billion) by playing traditional Korean children’s games, but with various dangerous twists, in the survival drama directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

On TikTok, one of the show’s challenges has become a trend.

Everything you need to know about the Squid Game cookie craze is right here.

What’s the Deal With the Squid Game Cookie Craze?

One of the challenges in the series requires players to make a honeycomb cookie known as Dalgona sweets.

These wafer-thin nibbles must be carved into shapes by the participants.

If the cookie breaks, the player is knocked out of the game.

The TikTok fad involves users attempting the same task to see if they can make it through the games.

What Is Dalgona Candy, and How Does It Work?

Dalgona candy, also known as Bbopgi in some areas, is a typical toffee-like dessert in Korea.

A picture is pressed into the snack, which is comprised of sugar and baking soda.

Children frequently try to eat around the image’s outline without breaking it.

Dalgona Candy: How to Make It

On the app, TikTok users have begun posting how to create the munchies.

To make Dalgona candy, you only need two ingredients: sugar and baking soda.

User @franziee_v shared a video revealing how she makes hers, which has over 3.1 million views and 440,000 likes at the time of writing.

She began with one tablespoon of sugar, which she held over the stove on a low heat and gently stirred.

She then added a pinch of baking soda and stirred slowly over medium heat.

She then put her concoction onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and set it aside for 20 seconds.

Using a cookie cutter, she pressed a shape into the top of the Dalgona candy and left to harden.

She attempted to cut out the shape with a needle once the mixture had cooled.