What Is TikTok’s ‘Berries and Cream’ Trend?

You are not alone if your TikTok For You page has been inundated with weird music remixes as a result of the “berries and cream” trend.

While the songs themselves are unusual, the origin of the meme is even stranger.

This is all we know about the trend thus far.

What Is the TikTok Trend “Berries and Cream”?

The majority of the time, the trend simply entails adding the phrases “berries” and “cream” to famous tunes and sounds on the app.

With over 30 million views, the hashtag #berriesandcreamremix has remixed hits like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” Cardi B’s “WAP,” and Elton John’s “Benny And The Jets.”

In the meantime, the hashtag #berriesandcream has been viewed over 690 million times.

Other users have added films to the hashtag as they respond to how far into the so-called “Berries and Cream TikTok” they have gone, with the footage overwhelming their For You page.

Some people have even dressed up as the character that sung the jingle in the first place.

What Inspired the “Berries and Cream” Trend?

Believe it or not, the origins of the TikTok fad may be traced back to a 2007 Starburst commercial.

They introduced the Little Lad figure to the public in an advertisement for a now-discontinued Berries and Creme flavor of the candy.

“Have you tried this new Berries and Creme Starburst?” one actor asks another.

Before the second man can respond, the camera pans off and a man who looks like Lord Farquaad from Shrek appears and asks, “Pardon me, what sort of Starburst did you just say?”

The first man begins to respond, “Berries and…”, but is interrupted by Little Lad, who asks, “berries and what else?”

Little Lad drops his bag in delight as the first man concludes, “And crème.”

"Berries and creme, berries and creme, I'm a little lad," Little Lad sings as he dances and claps his hands.