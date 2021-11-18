What Is Tiger King Coin and How Does It Work? Cryptocurrency prices rise (and fall) when Season 2 of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix.

At the outset of the pandemic, Tiger King became a worldwide phenomenon, inspiring thousands of podcasts and articles (as well as two rival dramas based on the show, only one of which is still in development as of 2021).

Joe Exotic has discovered a method to profit from his global exposure despite being unable to watch the show from prison and celebrate his fame.

He developed his own cryptocurrency, Tiger King Coin, in May, and the price of it has been fluctuating since the premiere of Tiger King Season 2.

What Is Tiger King Coin and How Does It Work?

My Official Tiger King coins will aid in the restoration of children’s smiles and faces, the struggle for justice and prison reform, and the rescue of wild creatures. #JusticeForJoeExotic #tigerking @Tiger King Coin #TKING https://t.co/VyM2TzCnlO pic.twitter.com/DIiZaO0goV Joe Exotic (@joe exotic) (@joe exotic) (@joe exotic) (@joe ex 27th of May, 2021 The official Joe Exotic Twitter profile introduced the Tiger King Coin (which trades under the symbol $TKING) in May with the message: “My Official Tiger King coins will help me heal children’s smiles/faces, fight justice and prison reform, and conserve animals in the wild.” Tiger King Coin’s designers employ typical crypto-jargon to promote their idea on their website: “TKING ushered in a new era in crypto by combining media profile with use case. Joe Exotic’s support added to the coin’s mystery, attracting a resource-rich community. Because of the public’s interest in Joe, their discoveries will reach a wider audience than the crypto-sphere.” As this demonstrates (to some extent), Joe did not create the currency. He should be called a celebrity endorsement for it, yet, unlike other celebrity crypto endorsers like Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, Tiger King Coin’s branding is mainly based on Joe’s identity and story.

Joe holds 1% of the entire quantity of Tiger King Coin accessible, according to the Tiger King Coin website. According to CoinMarketCap.com, the total value of all Tiger King Coins available was around $75 million at the time of writing.

Joe now owns approximately $750,000 in Tiger King Coin.

Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic’s adversary (and the woman he is in prison for attempting to murder), also published a video. This is a condensed version of the information.