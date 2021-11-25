What Is the Total Number of Episodes in ‘The Beatles: Get Back’? The Disney+ Release Dates Have Been Revealed.

The Beatles: A New Beginning premieres on Disney+ this week, with seven hours of facts and never-before-seen film.

The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson of Lord of the Rings fame, is a new docu-series about the development of the band’s renowned 1970 album Let It Be.

The series mainly features John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, with Paul, Ringo, John’s wife Yoko Ono, and George’s wife Olivia Harrison all acknowledged as producers.

Here’s all you need to know, including the number of episodes and when they’ll be accessible to watch online.

How many episodes of The Beatles: Get Back are available on Disney+, and when will they be released?

The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that will be released over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Episode 1 was released on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 25), with Episode 2 following on Friday, November 26 and Episode 3 following on Saturday, November 27. Each episode is available starting at 3 a.m. ET and midnight PT.

The Beatles: Get Back was planned to be released in September 2020 as a documentary film, but owing to the global pandemic, it was postponed until August 2021.

On June 17, 2021, it was reported that the project will be changed into a three-part documentary series instead of a film, lasting seven hours.

How long do episodes of The Beatles: Get Back last?

As you might expect with a total run time of over seven hours, each episode of Jackson’s documentary series is substantial.

Episode 1 has a total playtime of 157 minutes, Episode 2 has a total runtime of 173 minutes, and the third portion of the trilogy has a total runtime of 138 minutes. Clear your calendars because The Beatles: Get Back will take you a total of 468 minutes to watch (that’s seven hours and 48 minutes).

The series is based on 60 hours of previously unseen footage recorded by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in January 1969 and 150 hours of previously unheard audio, so the total run time could have been much longer than seven hours if Jackson hadn’t deleted so much.

What is the basis for each episode of?

