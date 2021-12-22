What Is The ‘Second Most Contagious Virus’ On Earth? Omicron Variant Is The ‘Second Most Contagious Virus’ On Earth: What Is Number One?

According to a health specialist, the Omicron variation, a highly modified strain of COVID-19 currently sweeping the United States, could be one of the most transmissible viruses on the planet.

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, a pediatric infection control specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, projected on Tuesday that the Omicron variety would result in a rise in cases, potentially overwhelming the health-care system.

In a joint press conference, Hoyen claimed, “Omicron is the second most contagious virus on the earth,” according to Fox8. “In Northeast Ohio, we were already dealing with a delta surge, and now we’re dealing with a new version on top of that.” The Omicron variant accounted for only 13% of all new COVID-19 cases recorded across the country last week. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly mutated variety accounted for 73 percent of new infections in the country as of Monday night.

The Omicron variety had been found in 106 nations as of Wednesday, including the United States.

Only two states in the United States, Oklahoma and South Dakota, had yet to record any cases of the new type as of Tuesday night.

Despite the new variant’s origin, the CDC still considers measles to be the most contagious disease on the planet. Coughing and sneezing are two ways for the virus to spread. High fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes are all symptoms of the condition.

Measles is also characterized by a rash of small, red dots that appear all over the body of the patient. The condition, if left untreated, can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, deafness, and death. In the United States, however, measles cases are uncommon.

Unlike measles vaccines, the effectiveness of COVID-19 immunizations against the novel Omicron strain is currently unknown. In a business statement posted Monday, Moderna, one of the COVID-19 vaccine producers, said a booster dose might enhance a person’s antibody levels against Omicron by 37 times, citing preliminary evidence.

Three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ugur Sahin, CEO of German manufacturer BioNTech, may still protect people from transmitting COVID-19, with early evidence from South Africa and the United Kingdom being “reassuring.”