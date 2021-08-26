What Is the Season 10 Theme for ‘American Horror Story Double Feature’?

Season 10 of American Horror Story premieres in August on FX, but the new season may differ from what fans have seen in previous seasons such as 1984, Apocalypse, and others.

Unlike past seasons, which featured a single story across a dozen or so episodes, this new series will be broken into two halves, hence the term Double Feature.

Those two tales have been given titles as well.

Red Tide is the first, while Death Valley is the second. Meanwhile, the show’s posters include a combination of aliens and sea creatures, which may give viewers a hint of what to expect in Season 10 of AHS.

Explained: American Horror Story Season 10’s Theme

Aliens and sea monsters are roughly the two sides of American Horror Story: Hotel. It’s a Double Feature, but it’s AHS, so there’s more to it than that.

Ryan Murphy, the show’s creator, was the first to tease the upcoming series’ topic. “Two horrible stories, one season,” he teased earlier this year in a teaser clip. One is by the water, while the other is by the sand.”

Provincetown, Massachusetts was the setting of that video. This is also a hint for Red Tide, a contemporary narrative about something weird happening in a coastal village.

While Red Tide is a contemporary narrative, Death Valley appears to be set during the heyday of UFO sightings. President Eisenhower, who was president when the United States Air Force purchased Area 51 in 1955, is played by Neal McDonough in the second half of Season 10.

We’re not sure what the animals terrorizing Provincetown are in Red Tide. Some believe they are vampires because of their likeness to historical vampires like Nosferatu, while others believe they are sirens because of the advertising campaign’s beach theme.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Red Tide star Finn Wittrock describes them as “monsters with razor teeth.”

This piece, on the other hand, gives us a preview of what to expect in the first section. It reveals that Wittrock’s character is a writer suffering from writer’s block who relocates his family to Provincetown (with a pregnant wife played by Lily Rabe).

