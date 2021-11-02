What Is the Relationship Between ‘Morbius’ and the MCU, and Where Does It Fit in the Timeline?

On Tuesday, November 2, a new trailer for Morbius was unveiled, providing fans a better look at the superhero film ahead of its January 2022 release.

The film follows Jared Leto’s titular character as he gains power and begins to feel compelled to harm others and suck their blood.

Morbius is a film produced by Sony Pictures, however it was co-produced by Marvel Studios and has ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

What role does Morbius play in the MCU?

Dr. Michael Morbius, popularly known as Morbius the Living Vampire, is a major figure in Marvel Comics and a rival of Spider-Man.

Morbius’ cinematic voyage appears to be following its source material, since he is shown briefly chatting with Adrian Toomes, alias Vulture (played by Michael Keaton) in the trailer.

When Vulture tells Morbius that they should “keep in touch,” he looks to be being taken away by police, implying that the character may run across Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the future.

Morbius is now a part of Sony’s “Spider-Man” universe, and the teaser included Morbius reading J. Jonah Jameson’s (J.K. Simmons) Daily Bugle, as well as a reference to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At the conclusion of the film, Peter Parker, nicknamed Spider-Man, is framed for Mysterio’s murder and Jameson reveals his true identity to the world.

Despite this, Morbius is claimed to be a stand-alone film focused solely on its protagonist, similar to Venom before it.

Morbius makes references to both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, implying that it takes place after these two films.

The film will be released shortly after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment in the “Spider-Man” trilogy, but it has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID virus. It was supposed to be launched in July of 2020.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter asks Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to use his magic to help him conceal his true identity once it has been revealed.

However, this request has serious ramifications and appears to set in motion the start of. This is a condensed version of the information.