What Is the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate in ‘Cowboy Bebop’?

Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) are three plucky bounty hunters in Cowboy Bebop, but that’s not all it’s about.

Yes, they want to get rich quick by chasing bounties, but there’s more to the world than that because there’s a terrible force at work: the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate.

Although the organization is a part of the universe’s sordid underbelly, it prefers to operate in the shadows, pulling the strings from a safe distance.

Everything you need to know about the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate is right here.

The Red Dragon Crime Syndicate: What Is It?

The Red Dragon Crime Syndicate, as its name implies, is a criminal organization that employs hitmen throughout the galaxy for evil purposes.

The organization demands complete devotion, and once a member joins, they are not allowed to leave until they die.

In addition to training assassins, the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate runs a side business by selling Red Eye, a medication that improves a person’s physical ability while also making them enraged.

Vicious (Alex Hassell) designs the Red Eye program in the Netflix show, for which he is then penalized for doing it without permission.

Spike Spiegel (John Cho), the main character, was a member of the organization and was partners with Vicious during his time there, but he managed to get away by faking his own death.

He attempted to flee in order to elope with Julia (Elena Satine), but his scheme was discovered, and he was forced to abandon her.

Who is the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate’s Mastermind?

Three Elders, also known as The Van, lead the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate, while Capos (or captains) are in charge of hiring and training troops like Spike and Vicious.

Wang Long, Sou Long, and Ping Long are the Elders in the anime, and they wear Imperial Manchurian-Chinese clothes.

The live-action adaptation pays respect to the original by outfitting the Elders in identical attire, but it adds a twist by requiring them to conceal their identities by donning masks that resemble the characters. This is a condensed version of the information.