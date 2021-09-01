What is the recommended amount of time for teenagers to spend online?

Choosing how much time teenagers should spend online is a challenging problem for any concerned parent as technology advances and our lives become increasingly digital.

While much has been stated about the dangers of spending too much time on the internet, a recent study has discovered that kids who spend time online are better at stress management.

The Research

The study, which was published in Clinical Psychological Science, looked at 200 teenagers aged 13 to 17 who were from low-income families.

Participants were given iPhones to utilize in the same way that they would their personal phones. They were asked to report their gadget usage, as well as any stressors and emotions, at least five times a day for a week.

The researchers at Griffith University’s Menzies Health Institute and School of Applied Psychology utilized this information to categorize the participants as either using their phones excessively, moderately, or not at all.

When compared to youth who didn’t use technology or who used it as a coping tool, those who reported modest phone use in the hours after a stressful incident recovered more quickly and experienced lower peaks in negative feelings like melancholy and worry.

“Adolescents are intelligent, and they know how to exploit technology to their advantage. Because impoverished teenagers have fewer local resources, the researchers wanted to see if online participation may help them cope with their stress,” said main author Kathryn Modecki.

“There has been a tendency to assume that teen technology use is bad and harmful, but what we know about the developmental stage of adolescence does not support such a broad generalization.

“When teenagers engaged in emotional support seeking, self-distraction, or information searching online in a modest capacity in the face of daily pressures, they experienced improved short-term stress reduction.

“We discovered a just-right ‘Goldilocks’ effect, in which moderate levels of online coping helped attenuate negative emotion spikes and happy drops. When teenagers sought emotional support in the midst of daily pressures, they enjoyed superior short-term stress relief.”

Social Media and Teenagers

Liat Hughes Joshi, a parenting writer and author of Five Minute Parenting Fixes, hopes that the survey will prompt a new conversation among parents about social media. She. This is a condensed version of the information.