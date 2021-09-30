What is the reason for Katie Nolan’s departure from ESPN?

Katie Nolan, a sports host for ESPN, announced her leave with an emotional social media post detailing her sentiments about her departure.

Nolan has been with ESPN since October 2017, and she is leaving only a few months shy of her fourth anniversary. She presented a number of shows for ESPN, as well as the popular podcast Sports? with Katie Nolan.

Although the actual reasons for her resignation remain unknown, she had hinted at her departure as early as November last year after a buddy was laid off by ESPN. Many of her supporters have come out in support of Nolan while also criticizing ESPN.

Katie Nolan’s comments about quitting ESPN

For her farewell message, Nolan developed a Twitter thread, distributing it across four tweets. She began by claiming she had been thinking about sending the message for weeks, hinting that she had known she would be departing ESPN for some time.

“I no longer work at ESPN,” she continued. I’m quite grateful for the opportunity to work here. I formed wonderful friendships and learned from my mistakes.

“This year of slowing down has had a cellular impact on me. If you listen to the podcast, you already know this. The next step for me is to find out how/where/when this new me can use the abilities that the old me earned to make the things that I believe need to be made. “How about a vacation?” says the narrator.

“I’m going to handle most of my thank yous via text for the purpose of brevity,” Nolan said, “but I do want to publicly sing the praises of @AshleyBraband, a woman who made a lot of personal sacrifices in service to ESPN and myself, and who may never know how much it means to me.”

She wrapped up her remarks by thanking the listeners of her renowned show. “Lastly, to the most beleaguered podcast fans in the game: Thank you, for everything,” she wrote. The biggest proof I have that I’m on the right track is seeing you be decent and hilarious with each other online. You’re in charge. I won’t forget you if you’re still here when I return. LYMI.”

