What is the reason behind Osvaldo Benavides’ departure from ‘The Good Doctor’?

Osvaldo Benavides may have only recently been promoted to series regular in Season 5 of The Good Doctor, but his fate has already been decided.

The actor first appeared on the ABC medical drama in Season 4 as a guest star, and his character, Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, is now a regular in the most recent season.

Despite this, TVLine said that the actor is poised to leave the program and that his character would have an exit narrative.

What is the reason for Osvaldo Benavides’ departure?

Benavides made his debut appearance on The Good Doctor in the Season 4 finale, which aired in two parts on May 31 and June 7.

Dr. Osma and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) were kidnapped by a family in Guatemala, and the two bonded while assisting the aforementioned family in the delivery of a baby.

Osma and Lim fell in love, and the climax ended with the latter electing to stay in Guatemala and work at the local hospital.

According to TVLine, the specifics of Dr. Osma’s departure, as well as when it will occur, are being kept a well guarded secret.

ABC spokesmen and Benavides’ agents have been contacted by Washington Newsday for more comment.

What Will Osvaldo Benavides’ Character Look Like?

After his charges for marijuana possession are dropped in Season 5, Dr. Osma is able to travel to America and comes in San Jose to seek a relationship with Dr. Lim as well as a new profession at St. Bonaventure.

However, he was just hired on a trial basis at the hospital, and it’s unclear how he’ll be written off the program.

Dr. Osma’s background would “cast a shadow” over his medical career, according to executive producer David Shore, who previously spoke to TVLine about Benavides’ Dr. Osma.

Shore clarified: “He is a senior doctor in terms of his education. But, because of his background, and because of his history, he will have to learn to swallow some of his pride.” Benavides isn’t the only series regular to leave the show shortly after getting promoted. In Season 3, Jasika Nicole’s character Dr. Carly Lever was written out, and she left the show.

Beau Garrett and Chuku Modu. This is a condensed version of the information.