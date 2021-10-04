What is the reason behind Damien Lewis’ departure from ‘Billions,’ and who will take his place?

Damien Lewis, an Emmy Award-winning actor, has been a part of the Billions family since the show premiered in 2016.

He portrayed hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod, a nice and charitable man who rises to the top through insider trading and bribes.

Sadly, the British actor left the show after 5 years in the Season 5 finale.

What is Damien Lewis’ motivation for leaving Billions?

Fans were taken aback by Damien Lewis’ departure from Billions, but the actor’s departure from the program has been planned for a long time.

In fact, co-showrunner Brian Koppelman told Entertainment Weekly that it had been on the table for almost three years for a “number of reasons.”

One of the primary reasons Lewis left Billions was to be closer to his family in the United Kingdom. He and his late wife Helen McCrory had two children before she died of cancer in April 2021 at the age of 52.

“We started talking to Damian about it three years ago,” Koppelman added. And we’re really sensitive when it comes to discussing… He had to say goodbye to his wife, who was a wonderful person and a fantastic artist.

“But, for a variety of reasons, we started talking to him three years ago, and he expressed the thought that, in all likelihood, he would want to spend more time with his family and really be more in England at the end of a certain period of time, and could we start planning Axelrod’s departure from being a regular on the show at the end of a certain period of time, and could we start planning Axelrod’s departure from being a regular on the show at

“It was incredible that he came to us so far in advance and trusted us with what was going on in his life and what he was thinking so that we could do things like bring Mike Prince in and be fully aware of the scheming and planning for Season 5,” says the cast. It also made us realize that this is where Season 4 needed to go in order to set up the events of Season 5 so that we could accomplish this in the end.”

