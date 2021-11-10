What is the reason behind Brian Williams’ departure from MSNBC News?

After 28 years at NBC, Brian Williams has announced his departure from MSNBC News.

During his time at the network, the American journalist had an impressive career, hosting a variety of news series.

Fans were taken aback by his news, given that his most recent show, The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, only debuted in 2016.

Here’s everything we know thus far regarding his leaving.

When Will Brian Williams Depart MSNBC?

At the end of his current contract, which expires in December 2021, Brian Williams will leave the network as a whole.

He is leaving not only his position as MSNBC News’ chief anchor, but also his show The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

While he did not say why he was departing, he did talk about what he planned to do next, which included spending time with family.

“For the next few months,” he remarked on The 11th Hour. I’ll be with my family, the people I care about most and who make my work possible.” “I’ll think about the generosity others have shown me and try to repay it.” He did, however, mention that he had been thinking about his 40th year in journalism, joking that “the earth was still cooling, in fact, when I started as a reporter.” He did not, however, indicate that he would be retiring at this time.

Brian Williams Makes an Important Announcement Completely Williams announced his retirement from his show with a written statement, which he read out as the episode ended.

“After much thought and after 28 years with the organization, I have chosen to depart NBC at the end of my current contract in December,” the statement stated. I’ve been quite fortunate. I’ve been given the opportunity to work for one employer for over half of my life. NBC is and always will be a part of my life.

“28 years, 38 countries, eight Olympic Games, seven presidential elections, six presidents, a few wars, and one Saturday Night Live.” At NBC, good friends were plentiful. I was lucky in that everyone I worked with helped me improve my skills. I’ve worked with some of the most amazing people. Great bosses are included in this category.

“I was on the air during MSNBC’s debut. Years later, I return. This is a condensed version of the information.