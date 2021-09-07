What Is the Nipah Virus and How Common Is It? Hundreds are being isolated as a result of an outbreak that killed a boy.

Authorities in Kerala, India, are seeking to limit an epidemic of the deadly and contagious Nipah virus, which claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy on Sunday.

Fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, are the virus’s natural hosts, and it can spread from animals to humans, humans to humans, and through the ingestion of contaminated food, such as fruit.

According to the World Health Organization, the Nipah virus can cause serious sickness with a fatality rate of 40 percent to 75 percent (WHO).

In Kerala, an epidemic in May 2018 killed 17 of the 18 people who contracted the virus, and the outbreak response required the monitoring of over 2,500 close contacts of the patients.

Veena George, the state’s health minister, said on Monday that 251 people came into touch with the youngster, including 129 healthcare staff.

They’re all in self-isolation, and 11 of them have acquired infection signs, but they’re believed to be in stable condition.

Authorities are trying to figure out what’s causing the outbreak, and it’s thought to be infected fruit.

According to George of The Indian Express, “the victim’s family had stated about the frequent presence of fruit bats at their home, where there are rambutan trees.”

“Samples of half-eaten rambutan fruits were gathered, which could have been bitten by bats or pecked by birds. A fruit bat habitat has also been discovered near the victim’s residence on the other side of a river.”

A containment zone has been established within a three-kilometer radius of the child’s home in Chathamangalam.

Because specialized drug therapies and vaccines to prevent Nipah virus infection are still being developed, treatment is now restricted to intensive care, pain alleviation, and the treatment of specific symptoms as they arise.

The symptoms of the Nipah virus are varied and can take up to 45 days to appear, while the normal incubation period is thought to be between four and 14 days.

Asymptomatic infection is possible in some people who receive the virus.

Fever, headaches, muscle soreness, coughing, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and a sore throat are some of the early symptoms.

More serious illnesses may be able to. This is a condensed version of the information.