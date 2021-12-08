What is the new name for the Staples Center in Los Angeles?

The Staples Center, a sports and entertainment center in Los Angeles that has hosted some of the world’s most well-known athletes, performers, and events, will change its name later this month.

The name change comes after the venue announced a record “20-year naming rights” arrangement with Crypto.com, which bills itself as “the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform.”

The cryptocurrency app is based in Singapore and serves 10 million users. It also has offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Crypto.com is now an official cryptocurrency platform partner of the NBA’s (National Basketball Association) L.A. Lakers and the NHL’s (National Hockey League) L.A. Kings franchises, according to the newest agreement.

According to people familiar with the negotiations, the crypto platform paid around $700 million for the name rights, making it one of the largest naming agreements in sports history, according to the Los Angeles Times in mid-November.

What Is the Staples Center’s New Name?

The Staples Center will be known as the “Crypto.com Arena” starting on Christmas Day, according to a statement released by the venue last month.

On December 25, when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets, AEG (which owns and maintains the Staples Center) and Crypto.com will unveil its new logo and other branding, including internal arena signage.

By June 2022, all external signs for the newly renamed venue will be changed, according to the statement.

The current arrangement includes “formal designations” for the Crypto.com Arena, the Microsoft Theater music venue, and the L.A. LIVE complex’s The Novo club, which is adjacent to the Staples Center structure.

A 3,300 square foot branded “activation zone” will be located at the facility’s entry, as well as “specific activation locations” on the main concourse and throughout the L.A. LIVE campus.

What is the significance of Crypto.com?

Apart from a similar ambition for innovation in sports and entertainment, Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of AEG, said last month that AEG and Crypto.com were brought together by a shared dedication to their communities. Both companies want to promote sustainability and community involvement in Los Angeles.

AEG was one of the first firms to set a “greenhouse reduction objective” based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s suggested global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (IPCC).

Crypto.com aspires to be “carbon neutral.” This is a condensed version of the information.