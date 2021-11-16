What is the name of the singer DaniLeigh, and how many children does she and her husband DaBaby have?

This week, DaniLeigh and DaBaby made news after the latter revealed their personal feud on Instagram Live.

The couple began dating in 2020, but announced their breakup on social media in February, just before they welcomed their first child in August.

In November, rapper DaBaby began livestreaming his dispute with the singer to provide insight into their present living condition.

Two calls were made about the incident between the two, according to local police. Later, DaBaby issued a lengthy statement claiming that he filmed their encounter for his own safety.

DaniLeigh has also provided updates on the situation, writing on her blog.