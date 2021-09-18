What is the name of the NSFW song performed by the ‘Sex Education’ School Band in Season 3?

Season 3 of Sex Education is now available on Netflix, and we have some exciting news for fans of the Moordale Swing Band: they’re back with another spectacular performance.

Following the sex-fueled performance of “Romeo and Juliet: The Musical” in Season 2, science teacher Colin Hendricks (played by Jim Howick) has given the pupils in the school band the freedom to choose their own songs.

In Season 3, what is the song that the ‘Sex Education’ School Band sings?

Colin and the Moordale Swing Band are seen practising for the next big school assembly in Episode 2 of Sex Education.

However, the song Headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) is about to play is one that audiences at home may or may not see coming.

The artists perform a cover of Canadian singer Peaches’ X-rated song “F*** the Pain Away.”

The song was published in 2000 on the album The Teaches of Peaches and has since become her hallmark song, preaching about sex positivity and feminism with references to Blondie’s “Call Me” and The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.

Over the last two decades, many artists have covered “F*** the Pain Away,” including Montreal, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, and Bat for Lashes.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke used the song as inspiration for the song “15 Step” from their 2007 album In Rainbows.

The school band’s tune has to be “outrageously filthy,” according to Matt Biffa, the music coordinator for Sex Education.

"With 'F*** The Pain Away,' it was very much just Ben [Taylor, director] sort of saying, 'Right, Hendricks is essentially letting the a cappella group make their own choice,' and, bearing in mind that there's the rebellion later on in Episode 7, it's sort of like, it just has to be outrageously sort of filthy and so we didn't have to go on too much of a mental journey to come up with something," I believe we also looked at songs like the Bloodhound Gang's "Bad Touch" and other similar songs. When I first saw the demo, I said to myself, "If they do this, it'll be great."