What is the Marburg Virus, and how does it spread? For the first time in 13 years, a deadly disease has been discovered.

After a man died of the sickness, the deadly Marburg virus was identified on Sunday in Guinea, West Africa. Marburg had not been observed since 2008, with the most recent significant epidemic occurring in Angola in 2005.

It needs to be “stopped in its tracks,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Marburg was discovered fewer than two months after Guinea declared the Ebola outbreak, which had started earlier this year, to be over.

Gueckedou, Guinea’s province where Marburg was discovered, is also where Ebola cases were discovered earlier this year, as well as where the 2014–2016 West Africa outbreak was first discovered.

What Exactly Is The Marburg Virus?

Marburg is a highly contagious disease that produces hemorrhagic fever and has a 50% mortality rate. According to the World Health Organization, prior epidemics have killed up to 88 percent of those who contract it (WHO). The infection is related to the Ebola virus, which has prompted health officials to be concerned. It has a two to twenty-one day incubation period.

Transmission of the Marburg Virus

According to the WHO, humans can become infected with the virus if they spend a lot of time in mines and caves where Rousettus bat colonies live.

Once infected, the virus can spread from person to person through direct contact with blood, cuts, secretions, or contact with bodily fluids and organs from infected people. These fluids can contaminate surfaces, resulting in people contracting the sickness.

Symptoms of the Marburg Virus

Those who are infected with the virus develop symptoms soon.

High temperature, severe headache, and discomfort are common symptoms, as are severe watery diarrhea, stomach pain, and cramping. The diarrhea can last up to a week, and nausea and vomiting can start three days after infection.

The WHO describes those who are infected with the virus as having “drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and profound lethargy.”

Between two and seven days after the onset of symptoms, sufferers may develop non-itchy rashes.

Within a week, many individuals develop severe hemorrhoids, which can result in serious bleeding in many places of the body