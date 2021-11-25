What is the location of ‘Hawkeye’ on the Disney+ set, and how does it fit into the MCU timeline?

Clint Barton is back with his own Disney+ TV series Hawkeye after saving the world in Avengers: Endgame—but how the show fits within the MCU narrative is perplexing some viewers.

In Episodes 1 and 2, the show gave hints as to what year Hawkeye is set in, and the program’s director has also expressed his opinion on when the show is set.

Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, is planned to combine superhero themes with a Christmas atmosphere, as Clint Barton tries to get back home to his kids before the holidays.

Here’s when Hawkeye takes place, as well as how it fits within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hawkeye is set in what year?

In terms of chronology, we know that Hawkeye takes place after Avengers: Endgame, since Clint Barton is still recovering from the events of that film.

It is 2023 at the end of the film (spoilers), when the Avengers reunite and defeat Thanos. By that logic, we can deduce that Hawkeye is set in the future, but in what year? Kate, played by Hailee Steinfeld, leaves a few hints about the year Hawkeye is set in. She informs Clint that she’s been a martial artist since she was five years old, but when we meet her in 2012, she’s somewhat older than that, implying that she was born before 2007.

Kate is 22 years old in Hawkeye, therefore the program must take place at least a few years before 2029, but no later than 2023.

Thankfully, director Rhys Thomas has provided an almost firm date for the show’s premiere. Hawkeye’s story takes set two years after everyone returned from The Blip (also known as The Snap) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, according to Games Radar. Hawkeye will take place in December 2025, according to this.

How does Hawkeye fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timelines?

Hawkeye is set in 2025, hence it serves as a starting point for the rest of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is currently the most recent point in time on which any MCU film or television show has been based (except for Loki, which existed outside of time).

It implies that upcoming Marvel films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder