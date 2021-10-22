What is the location of Bonanza Creek Ranch? ‘Rust,’ a film starring Alec Baldwin, was shot in New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film Rust after actor Alec Baldwin misfired a pretend gun.

Joel Souza, the director, was also injured and is thought to be in severe condition.

The event occurred on Thursday in New Mexico, where numerous Western films have been shot over the years.

What Happened in the ‘Rust’ Incident?

Baldwin and the production team were filming Rust in the desert outside of Santa Fe at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

The set has been turned off while the authorities do their investigation.

Since the 1950s, the Bonanza Creek Ranch has been used as a filmmaking site. It was also used for the films Blazing Saddles, Only the Brave, Cowboys & Aliens, the 3:10 to Yuma remake, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Multiple sets have been used for filming at the ranch over the years, according to the ranch’s website. A mountain homestead, prairie homestead, pond house, village homestead, and fort are among them. Ponds, mesas, plains, and free-roaming cattle are among the natural elements highlighted on the page.

When did the incident take place?

After a caller reported the prop pistol fire in a 911 call, Santa Fe deputies arrived at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Souza, 48, was also hurt and was transferred to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Souza was in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Statements from the Set of ‘Rust’The film’s production has been halted. “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely grieved by today’s tragedy,” a spokesman for the production said in a statement. “We express our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

“We’ve put the film on hold for an undisclosed amount of time and are completely working with the Santa Fe Police Department’s inquiry,” says the statement. As we struggle to comprehend this terrible occurrence, we will be providing counseling services to everyone associated to the film.” People working on the film had shared behind-the-scenes footage before the event. This is a condensed version of the information.