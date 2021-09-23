What is the identity of The Bull from ‘The Masked Singer’? So far, all of the clues have been found.

The Masked Singer has returned to our television screens, revealing five new (and excellent) mystery performers.

In the Season 6 premiere on Fox on September 22, Bull, Pufferfish, Skunk, Mother Nature, and Octopus all sang to the four panelists, but two of the five contenders were removed on the first night.

Before singing Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” to the audience, The Bull made a dramatic and energetic entrance.

For the time being, the mystery competitor is still in the competition, so let’s look at all of the clues and guesses to figure out who this masked singer is…

The Masked Singer’s clues from the Bull

Bull moved onto the stage, their coordinated actions making them look completely at ease. You can’t read too much into the contestants’ physical frames behind their costumes, but the Bull appears to be a well-built guy.

Bull provided a few hints about their childhood during their pre-performance video. The deep-voiced participant, who walked out wearing a hoodie with the words “Don’t Talk To Me” emblazoned across it, stated they grew up in a tiny hamlet surrounded by cows.

They also discussed having bigger aspirations and leaving town in quest of their fate, as well as becoming “the best of all time.”

The next scene showed Bull in a boat on the water, dressed like a matador. When panelist Robin Thicke looked at a map, he noticed Cooperstown, which he assumed must be tied to baseball – so it could be an athlete.

Bull talked about how many times he was told “no” before making it to Hollywood, and Forbes took notice. Doors, an astronaut, and a plush lion were among the other clues scattered throughout the video package.

Bull expressed why they wanted to be a part of The Masked Singer after the show. “Well, Nick, this may come as a shock to you, but I’m actually rather hesitant about singing, so…” they added.

The guesses of the panelists

Before making their predictions, the panelists took notice of Bull’s singing and dancing ability.

Jenny McCarthy claimed she first thought of American musician Lance Bass, but then noticed a possible boyband element and picked Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys.

Robin Thicke claimed that he could only think of one person who could sing and. This is a condensed version of the information.