What is the height of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, and how heavy is the star?

On December 1, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a cherished New York City staple during the holidays, will be lit.

The tree will be illuminated daily from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. local time following the lighting ceremony. The tree will be illuminated for 24 hours on December 25, and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve.

But have you ever wondered how big the huge tree and its dazzling star are?

How tall is the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center?

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center for 2021 is 79 feet tall and 46 feet broad. According to the Rockefeller Center website, the Norway spruce weighs 12 tons and comes from Elkton, Maryland, a community in the northeastern portion of the state.

The tree arrived in New York on November 13th, giving it plenty of time to be properly adorned before its big lighting day. According to the center, it features around 50,000 multi-colored LED lights strung across about five miles of cable.

What Is the Star’s Weight?

The three-dimensional Swarovski star on the Rockefeller Christmas tree weighs roughly 900 pounds and is nine feet by four inches in diameter, according to Swarovski. It has 70 spikes covered in three million crystals.

Daniel Libeskind, an architect, created the stunning centerpiece in 2018. Libeskind is most recognized for his work on the master plan for the reconstruction of the World Trade Center site in New York City, as well as the Denver Art Museum in Colorado and the Jewish Museum in Berlin, Germany.

The star was inspired by “the beauty of starlight—something that transmits meaning and mystery into the world,” according to Libeskind at the time of its debut in 2018.

The star is “a symbol that embodies our deepest desires for optimism, unity, and peace,” according to the architect.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: A Brief History

For nearly 80 years, New York has been home to the world-famous Christmas tree. According to the Rockefeller Center website, staff at Rockefeller Center pooled their money to buy a Christmas tree in December 1931.

The men decked the 20-foot-tall balsam fir with handmade garlands produced by their families.

