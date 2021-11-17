What is the date of International Men’s Day and what is it commemorated for?

Every year, International Men’s Day is marked to honor men and their experiences around the world.

The official website notes that “early pioneers of IMD [International Men’s Day] recalled that the day is not designed to compete with International Woman’s Day, but rather for the purpose of promoting men’s experiences.”

Here, we look at what International Men’s Day is, when it occurs, and how it is commemorated.

When is the 2021 International Men’s Day?

International Men’s Day is observed every year on November 19th, which occurs on a Friday this year.

What is the purpose of International Men’s Day, and what is the theme for this year?

The yearly event aims to raise awareness of men’s well-being by celebrating “the positive impact men provide to the world, their families, and communities.”

“Better relations between men and women” is the subject for International Men’s Day in 2021, with one of the day’s goals being “to enhance gender relations and promote gender equality.”

International Men’s Day’s Six Pillars

The six goals of International Men’s Day, as stated on the organization’s website, are as follows:

To encourage positive male role models, not just actors and athletes, but ordinary working-class guys who live decent, honest lives.

Men’s good contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and the environment are being recognized.

To concentrate on men’s social, emotional, physical, and spiritual health and well-being.

Men’s discrimination in social services, social attitudes and expectations, and the law should be highlighted.

To promote gender equality and improve gender relations.

To make the world a safer and better place, where people can feel safe and fulfill their full potential.

What was the origin of International Men’s Day?

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a history instructor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tabago, founded the day on November 19, 1999.

Many men have been agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day, the equivalent of March 8, which is International Women’s Day, since at least the 1960s, according to The New York Times, which wrote in February 1969: “Many men have been agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day, the equivalent of March 8, which is International Women’s Day.”

Global calls for its creation persisted, but various attempts to start it met with little success.

Attempts were undertaken in separate countries in the later decades.