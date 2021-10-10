What is the date of Columbus Day in 2021, and is it a federal holiday?

Every year on the second Monday in October, Columbus Day is commemorated. The landing of explorer Christopher Columbus in the New World on October 12, 1492, is commemorated on this day.

A sailor on board the Pinta sighted land early that morning. Columbus’ fleet of three ships arrived the next day with 90 crew members in the Caribbean island he named San Salvador. The Bahamas include San Salvador Island, often known as Watling Island.

Columbus’ arrival marked the completion of a 10-week expedition that began at Palos, Spain, and the beginning of a new era of European exploration.

While Columbus initiated “the lasting meeting between Europeans and the indigenous peoples of the Western Hemisphere,” a U.S. Embassy website indicates that he was not the first to safely cross the Atlantic.

According to the website, Viking seafarers are thought to have established “a short-lived community” in Newfoundland, Canada, possibly in the 11th century, and experts have also suggested that there may have been more pre-Columbian landings.

In New York City, Denver, and other cities across the country, Columbus Day is traditionally honored by spectacular parades. Since the three ships first arrived on the Caribbean island over 500 years ago, these parades have taken place.

In 2021, when is Columbus Day?

In 2021, Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of the month, on October 11th.

Is Columbus Day a Federal Holiday in the United States?

Columbus Day is, in fact, a government holiday. As a result, many government offices, banks, and some private businesses will be closed on this day. If a federal holiday falls on a weekend, it may be observed on a different day by the government.

Schools are usually open on Columbus Day, however observances vary by state. For example, in Massachusetts, schools are closed on the day, whereas Columbus Day is not recognized as a school holiday in California.

When was the first Columbus Day commemorated?

The Society of St. Tammany held the first reported Columbus Day celebration in the United States on October 12, 1792. (also known as the Columbian Order). The 300th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival was commemorated on this day.

Following a proclamation from previous President Benjamin Harrison in 1892, the 400th anniversary commemoration ushered in the first official Columbus Day holiday in the United States.

