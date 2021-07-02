What is the best way to watch ‘Boss Baby: Family Business’ online right now?

Alec Baldwin reprises his role as the charming but cunning Boss Baby in Boss Baby: Family Business, which hits cinemas and digital sites on Friday.

The majority of the cast from The Boss Baby returns, with a few new members and one acting change.

The first film was a box office sensation, receiving several award nominations and even spawning a lucrative spin-off television series. The sequel, dubbed The Bossy Baby 2 in other areas of the world, has a lot to live up to, so here’s all you need to know about it.

Where can I find a copy of Boss Baby: Family Business to watch?

Due to the simultaneous release, fans will be able to see Boss Baby: Family Business in both cinemas and online.

For those with a Peacock Premium membership, the sequel is now available to watch. Signing up for a Peacock account is free, but a Premium membership costs $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month for a Premium Plus subscription, which allows you to watch without advertising.

To sign up for a Peacock Premium membership, go here.

Boss Baby: Family Business: Who Returns?

Alec Baldwin returns as Ted Templeton Jr., who was the Boss Baby in the previous film but is now an adult in this sequel. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel reprise their roles as Janice Templeton and Ted Templeton Sr., respectively.

Tobey Maguire and Miles Bakshi have been replaced as the voices of Ted’s older brother, Tim Templeton, by James Marsden.

For this film, there are a lot of first-timers voicing characters from the Boss Baby franchise. Eva Longoria plays Carol Templeton, Tim’s wife, Ariana Greenblatt and Amy Sedaris play Tabitha and Tina Templeton, their daughters. The new Boss Baby is played by David Sedaris.

Jeff Goldblum is new to the cast too, voicing the villainous Dr. Erwin Armstrong, a rival of BabyCorp.

In Boss Baby: Family Business, what happens?

At the start of Boss Baby: Family Business, Ted and Tim are both adults. Tim has a family of his own with a wife and two daughters, while Ted is a hedge fund CEO.

The brothers have drifted apart and are arguing over the dinner table when Tim’s daughter Tina (Sedaris). This is a condensed version of the information.