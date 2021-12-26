What Is The Best Way To Find The Right Therapist? Experts Offer Some Important Advice.

It’s more of an art than a science to choose a competent therapist. There are no Yelp reviews that allow you to distinguish between good and terrible, and even if there were, you’d still have to figure out if they’re the appropriate fit for you.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NMIH), roughly one in every five persons in the United States suffers from a mental disease of some severity, but one study revealed that nearly half of those surveyed thought counseling was a sign of weakness. However, the difficult year of 2020 has caused many Americans to ponder seeking treatment for the first time.

For those considering therapy, the question is how to improve your chances of finding a good therapist and developing a positive relationship with them.

The first step is to try to figure out who you’ll be speaking with and whether they have experience with the issues you’re looking to solve through therapy.

The NMIH first reminds people that everyone has different needs when they go to therapy, therefore they should make sure their therapist is trained in a field of psychology that meets their needs. Its website offers some preliminary questions to consider before meeting with a therapist, such as whether they can prescribe drugs and how to set goals for therapy.

The next stage, though, is to make every effort to ensure that the expectations you have for therapy or the therapist are also realistic.

In a 2015 study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, Joshua K. Swift, Ph.D., and Roger Greenberg, Ph.D. discovered that one of the most common reasons people leave therapy is because they had “unrealistic assumptions” when they initially started.

“Although there is a fast-food element to wanting things to happen quickly, [healing]is not something that can be accomplished in a week or two. Many patients are taken aback by this “In an interview with the American Psychological Association, Greenberg stated.

If you’ve found a therapist you’d like to visit, here’s how to tell if they’re the appropriate fit for you: Treat it as though you were dating.

Some of the same characteristics that you search for in a significant other can be seen in a strong therapist-patient relationship. Do you have true feelings? The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.