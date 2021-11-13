What Is the Average Life Expectancy of Bunnies? The Lifespan of a Rabbit is Described.

Bunnies can make excellent family pets if given the proper care. They are social, affectionate, and peaceful.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Beth Woolbright, interim executive director of the House Rabbit Society (HRS), emphasized their distinct personalities: “Not everyone is suited to sharing a home with a rabbit. Patience, curiosity, and a good sense of humor all help.” That said, if you think a rabbit would be a great addition to your family, you may have some concerns.

Here’s all you need to know about the lifespan of a rabbit, including how long they live and how to keep them happy.

In human years, how old is a rabbit?

“A lot depends on the individual rabbit,” Michael San Filippo, a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), told The Washington Newsday. “Probably the most important thing to consider when doing these kinds of conversions [of rabbit years to human years]is when they reach sexual maturity,” which can range from 3.5 months to nine months depending on the size of the breed.

The HRS’ Woolbright confirmed the following chart demonstrating the rough translation of rabbit age to human age:

The Lifespan of a Rabbit

According to HRS’ Woolbright and Amber Tadena, HRS Rabbit Center Shelter Director, the following is an outline of rabbit behavior at various life stages:

Under one month: They’re at the baby stage, when they’re completely dependent on their moms.

1-3 months: Toys and supervised activity are required during the toddler-child era.

The adolescent stage lasts 4-6 months. Hormones kick in, they’re able to reproduce, they’ve got a lot of energy and views, they’re getting more self-reliant, and they’re ready to be spayed or neutered.

6 months to a year: This is the stage when they are forming their likes and dislikes as a young adult.

The adult stage lasts from 1 to 5 years. They need to be checked by a veterinarian once a year and get plenty of exercise. Veterinarians consider rabbits to be in their senior years when they reach the age of five. At this age, though, most rabbits act much younger.

6–8 years old: This is a condensed version of the information.