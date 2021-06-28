What is the Asimov Cascade, according to ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 2?

Season 5 episode 2 of Rick and Morty had viewers doubting their own life as an army of Smith family clones perished.

As usual, the show was self-aware, pointing out its own ridiculousness and mocking TV tropes along the way. The episode, dubbed “Mortplicity,” ended with the possibility that we’d seen the last of the real Rick and Morty.

We were also exposed to a complex concept, the “Asimov Cascade,” which brought admirers racing to Google to learn more.

What happened in the second episode of Rick and Morty season 5?

The episode begins with the Smith family gathered around the breakfast table, discussing how Christian God is real and how they’re going to “mob-style” take him out. This family is brutally killed by squid aliens before the film even begins.

We then cut to another version of the Smith family rushing about the home pursuing Mr. Always-Wants-to-be-Hunted, a small starfish man who only wants to be hunted. Surprisingly, by the end of the episode, this 17-second gag turns to be really crucial.

Rick reveals to Morty, Summer, Beth, and Jerry that he’s been producing decoy clones of the rest of the family, who are now being chased and slaughtered by squid aliens, and the action picks up from there.

Rick goes to check on another decoy family he’s created, only to discover that the decoy has been producing additional decoys, and so on. The kicker is that no one knows whether they’re a decoy or not, as Summer cheerfully points out to Rick. Every time we’re lead to assume we’re viewing the original family, they’re assassinated by either the squids (who turn out to be the Smith family) or more decoy clones in some innovative method.

When it came to murdering Rick and Morty’s family, the writers had to think outside the box. Some of the killings here included squid assassinations, laser combustion, evaporation, living room shootouts, flame throwers, a drive-by shooting, and even a cuckoo clock through the heart.

While more decoys are introduced, a truly unsettling version of Rick and Beth resembling a creepy scarecrow-potato hybrid reveal that the quality of each decoy family becomes. This is a brief summary.